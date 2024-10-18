Claro Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $536.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,187. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $517.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.18. The company has a market capitalization of $485.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $538.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

