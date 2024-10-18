Claro Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,476 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 72,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $18,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,078,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,107,000 after buying an additional 76,934 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.13.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total value of $2,791,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,541.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,810,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 11,627 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total transaction of $2,791,410.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,541.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,941 shares of company stock worth $8,327,162. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.53. 13,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,777. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.40. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

