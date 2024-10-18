Claro Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 533.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. City Holding Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

GLD traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,924. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $250.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.