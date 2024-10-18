Claro Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 936.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE remained flat at $405.14 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,483. The firm has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.78 and its 200 day moving average is $385.50. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $420.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

