Claro Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1,275.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,169 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 610.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 200.2% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.97. The company had a trading volume of 454,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,511. The firm has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $167.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,863.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.