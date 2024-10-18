Claro Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 851.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $1,001,269,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,424,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $556,245,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of COR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.00. 110,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,305. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.75 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.18. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

