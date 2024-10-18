Claro Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1,209.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,118 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust makes up about 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $809,325.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,627.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $775,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,663. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $307.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.40.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.88. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

