Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.05. The company had a trading volume of 36,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,543. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $134.92.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.