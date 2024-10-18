Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 16,408 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.56. The stock had a trading volume of 814,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,695. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

