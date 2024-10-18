Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

CFG opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

