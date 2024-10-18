Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.