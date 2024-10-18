Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.
Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance
NYSE:CFG opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.39.
Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Citizens Financial Group Company Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
