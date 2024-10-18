Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $64.00 at Evercore ISI

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on C. Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 355.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

