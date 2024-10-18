Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Down 8.7% in September

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,740,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 39,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,419,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,454,355. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 228,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

