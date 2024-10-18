Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Down 8.7% in September

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,740,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 39,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,419,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,454,355. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 228,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.