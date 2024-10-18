CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 7605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

CI Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $720.62 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 50.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.1471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.05%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

