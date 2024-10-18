Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.75 and last traded at $58.78. Approximately 1,066,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 14,032,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. The company has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 653,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,664,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,969,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,172 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,281.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,790,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

