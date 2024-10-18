Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Short Interest Up 8.6% in September

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 62,500 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Chijet Motor Stock Up 5.3 %

CJET traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 60,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,001. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69. Chijet Motor has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2,691.00.

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

