Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.88 and last traded at $42.74, with a volume of 49881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

