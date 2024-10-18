CHB Investment Group LLC Takes Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 297,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CHB Investment Group LLC owned 0.28% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,783,000 after buying an additional 148,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,818 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,229,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,188,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,627,000 after acquiring an additional 40,902 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 994,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

