CHB Investment Group LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000. Allstate comprises about 1.6% of CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

NYSE:ALL opened at $194.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.64. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $121.70 and a 1-year high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

