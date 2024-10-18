CHB Investment Group LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. CHB Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.91% of SPDR Global Dow ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5,981.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DGT opened at $137.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.67 and its 200-day moving average is $130.67. The company has a market cap of $217.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.90.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

