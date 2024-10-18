Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $84.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JMP Securities from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,201 shares of company stock worth $10,362,224 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

