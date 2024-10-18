Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in September

Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 750,500 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 702,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Centuria Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNECF opened at $1.03 on Friday. Centuria Capital Group has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Get Centuria Capital Group alerts:

About Centuria Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Co- Investments, Developments, Property and Development Finance, Investment Bonds Management, and Corporate segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.