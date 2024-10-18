Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading 8.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.50 and last traded at $87.62. Approximately 584,016 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 285,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.05.

LEU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

