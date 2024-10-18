Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 15300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Centamin Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

