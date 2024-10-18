Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUN. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FUN

Cedar Fair Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.55. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.57 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 932.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.