CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Short Interest Update

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 44,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
CCSC Technology International Stock Performance
Shares of CCTG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 135,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,761. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. CCSC Technology International has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.
About CCSC Technology International
