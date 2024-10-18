CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Short Interest Update

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 44,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CCSC Technology International Stock Performance

Shares of CCTG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 135,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,761. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. CCSC Technology International has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Get CCSC Technology International alerts:

About CCSC Technology International

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for CCSC Technology International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCSC Technology International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.