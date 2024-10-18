Catizen (CATI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $122.12 Million

Catizen (CATI) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Catizen has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Catizen has a total market cap of $122.12 million and approximately $60.23 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.00250308 BTC.

Catizen Token Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,275,772 tokens. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,275,772 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.42124683 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $54,941,314.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

