Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $389.72 and last traded at $390.61. 441,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,630,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.23.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 608,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.