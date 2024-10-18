Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Stock Price Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75. 6,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 41,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cass Information Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASS

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $556.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cass Information Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the third quarter valued at $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 45,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.