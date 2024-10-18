Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CASS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,009. The stock has a market cap of $578.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 373,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 302,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 39.8% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 222,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

