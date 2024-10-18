Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Cass Information Systems Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CASS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,009. The stock has a market cap of $578.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $50.25.
Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems
Cass Information Systems Company Profile
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cass Information Systems
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The Uptrend in Netflix Will Continue: Another 15% Upside Ahead
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Buy the Dip? UiPath Stock’s GenAI Strategy May Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.