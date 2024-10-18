Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $19,306,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,058,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,502,770.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.47, for a total value of $19,047,000.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total value of $19,255,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $19,070,000.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total transaction of $18,049,000.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.06, for a total transaction of $17,906,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.64, for a total transaction of $17,464,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $17,168,000.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.88, for a total value of $16,988,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $17,051,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $17,266,000.00.

Carvana Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.15. 1,836,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,525. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 3.44. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $67,686,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,767,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after buying an additional 323,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carvana from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.