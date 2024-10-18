Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on December 2nd

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Carriage Services has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Carriage Services has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

CSV stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $490.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $102.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 2,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,195.84. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carriage Services news, CEO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,195.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

