CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Shares Up 25% – Here’s Why

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 138,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 71,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CardioComm Solutions Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of C$4.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions, Inc engages in the development of advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company is also involved in the sale of ECG recording equipment.

