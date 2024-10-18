Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $171.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $230.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

