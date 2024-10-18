Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 2,007 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 56.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

