Cardinal Capital Management Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,480 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE:TD opened at $56.42 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

