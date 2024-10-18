Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,714,000 after acquiring an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 28.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $362.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $194.46 and a 1 year high of $366.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CW. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.25.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

