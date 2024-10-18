Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 100 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 150.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $117,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $207.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

