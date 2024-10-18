Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Update

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Capri Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,149. Capri has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 18.72%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Capri by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Capri by 14.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Capri by 32.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 82.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

