Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Update

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Capri Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,149. Capri has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.97.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 18.72%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capri
Institutional Trading of Capri
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Capri by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Capri by 14.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Capri by 32.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 82.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Capri
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capri
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.