Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) is Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Capital Southwest comprises about 2.7% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSWC. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 0.2 %

Capital Southwest stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $27.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $51.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Capital Southwest

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

