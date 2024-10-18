Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,850,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,398,000 after purchasing an additional 612,632 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,669,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,827,000 after acquiring an additional 245,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,869,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after acquiring an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,698,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 635,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,945,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,038,000 after purchasing an additional 293,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

CGXU stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.