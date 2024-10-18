Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.23. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.06 and a twelve month high of C$11.75.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

