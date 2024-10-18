Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.23. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.06 and a twelve month high of C$11.75.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
