Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,945 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 1.6% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $58,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

