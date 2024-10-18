Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Can-Fite BioPharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Shares of CANF stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,055 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 14.66% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

