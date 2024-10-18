Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 372,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,404. Camtek has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $140.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 25.93%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Camtek in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

