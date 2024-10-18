Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.09 and last traded at $81.40. Approximately 238,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 542,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 882,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,899,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 691,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth $55,026,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Camtek by 723.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 626,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,709,000 after acquiring an additional 550,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 327,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

