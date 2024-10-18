Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Short Interest Update

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,940,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 15,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

