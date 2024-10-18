Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

CGO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,427. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

