Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78. 8,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 91,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cadeler A/S from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Cadeler A/S Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadeler A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,015,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 410,148 shares during the period. Price Jennifer C. acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $1,955,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadeler A/S by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 39.5% during the second quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

